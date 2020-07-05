Edouard becomes the earliest known 5th named storm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Depression 5 to Tropical Storm Edouard with its 10 pm update on Sunday, July 5th. That makes it now the earliest known 5th named storm on record.
The previous storm was Emily that formed on July 12th, 2005.
The Tropical Storm is northeast of Bermuda and should not have a major effect on any land area.
The record period begins with the satellite era in 1966. Before then many storms in these open sea areas would have gone undetected.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.