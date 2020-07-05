Nicholls Athletic Director Jonathan Terrell ready to continue Colonels success

“At the end of the day, that’s the number one thing,” says Terrell. “Student athletes need to have somebody that they can at least relate to and talk to. Coaches recruit for that reason. Families send their kids here so they can be educated and play sports. So they’re giving their babies away to somebody who sometimes can be a complete stranger. I think that it’s so important that as the athletic director that I can relate to each student-athlete. They don’t just see me as a figure-head. They see me everyday out on the field, walking around, being a part. Because again, you can’t do it alone. These student athletes have to have someone they can count on.”