Nine homes flood in St. Charles Parish during Sunday storms

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - Nine homes flooded in St. Charles Parish during storms on Sunday afternoon.
Around seven inches of rain came down in two hours near the community of Ormond in Destrehan, which flooded several homes.
This is the second time since May that flooding was an issue. The parish declared a state of emergency after more than 200 homes flooding during storms.
Samantha DeCastro, a spokesperson for St. Charles Parish, emphasized that there is an ordinance for driving down flooded streets and anyone caught doing so will be fined.
DeCastro said the rain has stopped and water is receding from the streets.
