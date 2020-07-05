NOPD investigating a shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man dead.
It happened around 3:01 a.m. at General De Gaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway early Sunday morning.
NOPD Fourth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting at the scene. One adult male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and later died.
No further information is immediately available.
