NOPD investigating a shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man injured Saturday evening.
It happened around 11:38 p.m. at or near the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to police, the adult male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the foot and the shoulder.
The victim was transported to a hospital by private conveyance, according to NOPD.
No further information is immediately available.
