TPSO: Police investigating fire at animal hospital in Thibodeaux, fireworks suspected cause

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire at the Ridgefield Animal Hospital on Percy Brown Road in Thibodaux.
The hospital released a statement on Facebook recounting the situation. At around 12 a.m., someone sent a large mortar firework into the building, which shattered the window and went off in the lobby.
Police were dispatched to the fire on Sunday, July 5. The fire was put out by the Schriever Volunteer Fire Department and the Thibodaux Police Department after receiving an automatic alarm.
No people were in the building at the time and no animals were injured. Only property damage was sustained.
The incident is still under investigation. The hospital also stated that a video of the incident will be released at a later date.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.
