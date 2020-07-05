Two men injured in Raceland shooting

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot late Saturday night in Raceland.
According to Sheriff Craig Webre, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of St. Louis Street around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men in their early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1 (800) 743-7433.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.