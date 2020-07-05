Zack: Wet pattern continues for Sunday into the new week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The pattern of higher than normal rain chances will continue as we will once again see widespread storm coverage to finish off the weekend.
Rain chances today will be a healthy 60-70% but that certainly doesn’t mean it will be a washout. There will be dry periods especially for the first half of the day before daytime heating takes hold and storms pop. As has been the case the past few days, watch for the heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding.
Little change expected for the new work week as a weak low pressure remains parked along the Gulf Coast. This weakness in the atmosphere leads to these rounds of storms that peak during the afternoon hours. There are signs things will change as we make it to midweek when the ridge of high pressure in Texas starts to shift back towards us. This will begin eliminating rain chances but also bring up the heat, highs by Thursday and Friday could be back to the middle 90s.
A little action ongoing in the tropics as Tropical Depression 5 developed yesterday near Bermuda. This system could become Edouard today. Another disturbance is associated with the weak low pressure on top of us. As this system exits across Florida this week the National Hurricane Center says we could see another weak spin try to develop off the East Coast.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.