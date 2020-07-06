Former krewe member files lawsuit against Nyx captain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Nyx member is suing the krewe and its captain for membership dues.
According to court documents, Nonetta Pierre, of Colorado, alleges she entered into a “contractual agreement” with the group June 1, paying $300 in membership dues.
Pierre accuses Captain Julie Lea and the Krewe of breaking that contract after Lea’s controversial social media post and refusal to step down as leader.
Documents allege Pierre then tried to get a refund but was refused.
The former float lieutenants say many of their riders were first upset with what they believed was an insensitive comment in reference to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Yet, they say many riders soon began to fear for their safety.
