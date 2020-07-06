6 killed, 10 injured in New Orleans shootings over 4th of July weekend and Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans had a violent 4th of July weekend with nine shooting incidents over the weekend, according to the police.
Four people were killed, and those shootings are now being investigated as homicides.
Three of the shootings involved more than one victim. A total of 14 people was killed our wounded, including two juvenile girls who were injured with graze wounds.
Two people were killed Monday in other fatal shootings.
“These incidents are unfortunate and tragic,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “NOPD investigators are working diligently to solve each case. As always, if you see something say something and please stay safe.”
Including two fatal shootings from the two Monday shootings that happened in Mid-City and New Orleans East, the current 2020 murder total is 91.
The incidents are as follows:
- 800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (1 deceased)
- 8400 block of S. I-10 Service Road (3 individuals shot, 1 of which is deceased)
- 500 block of North Carrollton Avenue (3 individuals shot)
- 100 block of Canal Street (1 shot)
- 1300 block of South Saratoga Street (1 shot)
- General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway (1 deceased)
- 3100 block of St. Claude Street (2 shot)
- 7700 block of West Laverne Street (1 deceased)
- 3400 block of Broadway Street (1 shot)
- 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway (1 deceased)
- 3100 block of Baudin Street (1 deceased)
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.