Man indicted on charges of murder, sex abuse with animals in St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish grand jury has indicted a man accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman who died from an overdose in his Lacombe home.
John Jenkins is charged with second degree murder, but authorities say evidence in the home also led to an indictment on a charge of sexual abuse of an animal.
Authorities believe Jenkins sexually assaulted and drugged 37-year-old Jennifer Deblonde Jacob who died in his home in October of last year.
Authorities say they also found pornography involving sexual abuse of an animal in Jenkins’ home.
The grand jury also indicted 47-year-old Angela Griffin on a charge of sexual abuse of an animal in connection with the case.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.