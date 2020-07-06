NOPD investigating two separate homicides in Mid-City and New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Monday afternoon that left two men dead
Both shootings were reported within 10 minutes of each other.
The first shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Baudin Street in Mid-City.
NOPD says responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
The second shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
NOPD has not released the name of the deceased victims. Their names and official causes of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
