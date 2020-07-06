OMV closes 4 offices in La. due to traveling employee testing positive for COVID-19

(WAFB) - Four Office of Motor Vehicle (OMV) locations in Louisiana have temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain made the announcement Monday, July 6. The four locations will be closed effective Monday. Online services will remain available.
The following locations are closed:
- Alexandria
- Lafayette
- Monroe
- Shreveport
OMV officials say the closure is in response to an employee who served in an administrative role at several locations testing positive for COVID-19. This employee did not have contact with the public, officials say.
Other ongoing OMV office closures include:
- Arcadia
- Bogalusa
- Clinton
- Crowley
- Dequincy
- Harvey
- Houma
- Jonesboro
- Lake Charles
- Oakdale
- Tallulah
Residents in need of license reinstatement will have to contact the OMV via phone at 225-925-6146 (option 3), by mail (PO Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896), or visit a Public Tag Agency.
For an up to date list of open OMV locations and Public Tag Agency office, click here.
