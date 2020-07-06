One more stormy day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It stays extra stormy for one more day before drier weather arrives late week. Storms will develop Tuesday morning and continue into the afternoon. A few areas could see some downpours and localized flooding just like the past several days.
Wednesday will be a turning point with drier air building in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will decrease from south to north with the best chances moving into Mississippi. That also means it will turn hotter with more sunshine.
An area of hot high pressure will be firmly anchored over the area beginning Thursday and into the weekend. It will turn very hot with temperatures easily into the middle 90s. A few upper 90s may also be possible. Another disturbance will try and approach the area from the north on Sunday and Monday and that means a chance for afternoon storms to along with the extra hot weather.
