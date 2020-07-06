Parents face options for students next school year, but should plan to commit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “It’s quite intense. There are challenging and uncharted waters that we never thought we could be in,” says BESE Board President Sandy Holloway.
Holloway says while the Department of Education’s goal is to have students back in the classroom this August, the challenges are great.
“It will be interesting because the school next door may look different than what we are accustomed to in one particular school versus the other,” says Holloway.
Individual public school in Orleans Parish will begin contacting parents this wee to discuss future plans. New Orleans School Superintendent Henderson Lewis says it’s important for parents to have options.
“We do know from our survey that some of our families have concern as we think about being able to return to a school, so as a school system, we want to be very responsive to our parents so that parents can opt in to distance learning 100 percent,” says Henderson Lewis.
Parents will be able to choose whether their child returns to an in-classroom setting or continues with virtual learning, but they will have to commit to their decision.
“If families make that decision to opt into distance learning, they’ll have to remain within distance learning for a nine weeks. It’s very important for consistency for our students and for our educators,” says Lewis.
“I know it can be frustrating because parents work, but what will be their best scenario to fit in this education that we feel is most important for their child,” says Holloway.
Holloway says school districts should give parents the information they need to know in order to make the right decision for their child.
She says each school will have a lot of planning to do moving forward when it comes to social distancing and transportation.
“If you’re choosing to bring your child to school, this is what the bus system looks like, on the other hand, if you’re not choosing bus service, you can drop your child off at school which they are really encouraging more parents to drop their kids off,” says Holloway.
Holloway says besides all of the logistics involved, school leaders are certainly thinking about the health of students and what will happen if a student tests positive for COVID-19.
“Then the plan indicates you stay out so many days, or the class stays out so many days. There’s a lot to think about and a lot to plan for,” says Holloway.
