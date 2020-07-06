Perilloux Trial Delayed Once More

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The judge in the trial of St John parish judge Jeff Perilloux has delayed the start for a sixth time, over objections from the attorney general's office.
Parents of some of the alleged victims express frustration over incidents which they say scarred their children.
It's been more than two years since Perilloux stepped away from the bench following his indictment on three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
"The suffering will continue regardless of the outcome it's never going to be over for my daughter," said the mother of one alleged victim, whose identity we are concealing to protect the child.
Monday, ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron Pushed back the start of the Perilloux trial, a sixth time, due to concerns over COVID-19.
It was set to begin next Monday and the mothers of two victims are angry.
"It has happened so many times we really thought this would be it," said the mother of another alleged victim.
Victims' families are speaking out for the first time about allegations involving a judge they say they trusted. Perilloux allegedly touched their teenage daughters three years ago at a Laplace home. We are concealing their identity to protect their children.
"For us it began four years ago since the first incident, it has been devastating," said one mom.
Judge Perilloux has been off the bench for two years now, but continues to draw his salary as he awaits trial.
"That is absolutely disgusting that we're paying for him to continue to do nothing it's appalling," said one mother.
Perilloux pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains free on a $35,000 bond.
Attorneys now consider three possible new trial dates, between September and November depending on when witnesses might be available.
"Very eager, beyond eager it should've been on already,"said one mom.
The mothers say their girls are ready to move on, though they say the alleged incidents will likely affect them for years to come.
In addition to being charged with three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, Perilloux has also been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.
We reached out to his attorneys for comment, but have not heard back.
Millard Mule', a spokesman for Attorney general Jeff Landry said, “We will do our part to ensure justice is served.”
