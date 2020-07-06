Ranking the Saints: #10 Jared Cook

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints tight end Jared cook may have taken some time to hit his stride last year, but once he and Drew Brees got on the same page Cook caught fire. He finished the season with: 43 receptions, 705 yards and nine touchdowns. Seven of those scores came in the final seven weeks of the season.
His presence as a dynamic, pass-catching tight end added a much-needed element to the Saints offense that they hadn’t really had since Jimmy Graham was traded. His size and catch radius really showed up in the red zone, which is exactly why they signed him.
In 2020, with a full year in the system and increased chemistry with Brees, Cook’s stats and impact should grow even more.
