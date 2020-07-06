Shelby: Stormy Start to the Week

More widespread storms are expected to start the work week. With deep moisture in place, high rain rates could lead to localized flooding. This will be the pattern through Wednesday, though storms may not be as widespread by mid-week.
High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, depending on who sees the rain.
Drier skies are expected Thursday and Friday as high pressure returns. Temperatures will soar under dry, sunny skies. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the 100s.
There are a few items to watch in the tropics, but none are expected to impact the FOX 8 viewing area.
