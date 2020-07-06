St. Charles Parish council to discuss solutions to prevent flooding in new subdivisions

DESTREHAN, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Council will consider the parish president’s proposed moratorium on the new construction of major subdivisions to help prevent flooding.
This comes after yesterday’s storm caused flooding for several residents in Destrehan.
Neighbors on Ormond Avenue say the area is known to flood but it has worsened over the last few years. Sunday night was the second time in the last couple of weeks that the area took in some water.
Sunday, residents confronted St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell about persistent flooding.
A deluge brought several inches of rain into the area causing flooding on streets, inside homes and in vehicles.
Jewell says the greatest challenge is directing the water from the neighborhood into a catch basin, under the railroad tracks and to a pumping station. Right now, he says the culverts used as drainage underneath those tracks are too small.
For some residents of the Ormond Plantation Estates, it’s the second time they have flooded this year.
“We threw out two-thirds of what we own the first time on May 14 and what we have left is in the pod and it’s wet,” says one resident.
“We’re doing everything we can to push ads fast as we can to get this done,” says Jewell. “I’m going to work with the railroad to see if we ca put temporary pumps along the railroad tracks but I want to see if that would even be a solution that helps.”
Jewell says the parish has identified at least eight projects which will have to go through the parish council due to budgetary requirements.
