Tourism officials look for local support as COVID-19 struggle goes on

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the region stuck in phase two of reopening a plan to bolster the tourism industry with an aggressive drive market campaign is on hold. Tourism officials hope locals can help keep businesses afloat.
Some areas of New Orleans saw big crowds over the Independence Day weekend, but crowds could be the opposite of what tourism-based businesses need in the long run.
Mark Romig, marketing director for New Orleans and Company, the organization charged with helping the tourism and convention business in the city run smoothly says it’s a delicate balance.
“We do need to get our businesses set up again, but we can only do that by doing it safely and making sure everybody follows the mandated necessary guidelines,” he said. “We don’t want to be out and aggressively in the regional drive market until we know we are on the other side of this curve and that’s going to take everybody’s responsibility to get there.”
Romig said there are many places that are running responsibly such as the National World War II Museum.
“We say that it is the best time ever to come and visit the museum,” President and Ceo of the museum Stephen Watson said.
The large campus and limited ticketing allow visitors plenty of space to distance.
“There was some anxiety before we opened that compliance with social distancing and wearing mask would be an issue. It really hasn’t been. The public has been really respectful,” he said.
Watson said they understood protocols could be long term and it was important for the museum to be ready.
“There’s no guarantee that this is a one-way street towards the easing of restrictions,” he said.
Watson feels cultural institutions like the museum are key to bringing tourists bask to the city.
“We knew there weren’t going to be any large conventions. We knew that festivals were unlikely. For New Orleans tourism to begin to slowly and safely recover there has to be things for people to do,” he said.
Romig hopes locals can safely fill the gap.
“We’ve got to help our own economy stand up so as much as we can do to go visit the attractions, eat at the restaurants that are open, even stay at a hotel over the weekend. They are all doing their job to ensure a safe visit,” he said.
He also said it is obvious the tourist want to return as national and international attention remains on the city.
“There’s a lot of brand love out there for New Orleans. People really want to get back here. They want to do it carefully, and slowly and safely,” Romig said.
Right now the focus is helping businesses survive until then. Romig said part of their strategy is encouraging future trips six months to a year from now. He said those future reservations help secure some businesses bottom line.
