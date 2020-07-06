New Orleans Health Director: Testing shortages part of equipment and chemical issues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Director of the New Orleans Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Avegno said a free testing site in the city ran out of tests within the first five minutes it was open on Monday.
At least 100 people were in line at Dillard University in Gentilly before the testing started. It was scheduled to stay open until 1:30 p.m.
The city cut back on the number of tests given in the city because of equipment and chemical shortages at the companies that perform the testing. Avengo also said the demand for tests in other states, like Texas and Florida, are having an impact on local tests.
Based on the city’s population, it would be ideal for the city to give about 500 tests a day. Some residents continue turning to private testing sites.
New testing sites have begun to pop up in New Orleans and surrounding parishes due to the high demand.
There were 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state announced on Monday. More than 11,000 tests were administered since Friday. Of those cases, 44% are ages 29 and under, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Hospitalizations and ventilator use are both up again. Those on ventilators, 109 patients, are the highest numbers since May 20.
