Woman arrested after allegedly brandishing gun at people driving by for pushing water into her home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is under arrest after allegedly brandishing a gun at people driving by because she says they were pushing water into her home during some flooding in the Baton Rouge area on Monday, July 6.
According to the arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent out to Confederate Avenue around 11 a.m. after the victims claim they were driving down the street when a woman emerged from a house with a baseball bat yelling, “Turn the f*** around, you’re causing my house to flood.”
The victims say the woman, identified as Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, hit their car with the baseball bat. The report states that when the victims got out of the car to check for damage, Digerolamo went back in the house and came out armed with a handgun, telling them “you better move.”
The victims left the area and called police, the report states. They also provided police with a video of the incident, which reportedly showed Digerolamo brandishing the gun at them.
Deputies contacted Digerolamo and advised her of her rights. She reportedly stated, “I was in fear of my life, and my child’s life. I want an attorney.”
Digerolamo is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
