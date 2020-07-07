COVID-19 cases spike in St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With COVID-19 numbers spiking in St Tammany, some residents have expressed concerns about recent large gatherings. From phase 2 reopening to high school graduations, to 4th of July celebrations there have been several big crowd events and enforcement is up.
The COVID count is going up as some worry about protective measures going down.
“We’re seeing more people getting out, less social distancing and less mask wearing,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Hill, with St. Tammany Parish Hospital.
St. Tammany began to phase 2 reopening more than a month ago, and parish wide, there were 106 new cases in St. Tammany on Monday, the highest number since the peak of April 2nd.
“As an infectious disease physician, I wish we had more cooperation from the public,” Dr. Hill said.
Some went to social media with their concerns about large gatherings on the Mandeville lakefront this weekend and fire officials responded
“Maybe some just need to be reminded about what to do with regard to social distancing and wearing a face mask,” said Jeremy Windom, with St. Tammany fire district 4.
The State Fire Marshall received 1106 complaints statewide and 54 complaints from St. Tammany over the three day Fourth of July weekend.
“The first visit is to let them know what’s wrong and give them a chance to fix it right away,” Fire Marshal spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said.
Though some have concerns about large crowds at one lakefront restaurant, the owner says 95 percent of his patrons are remaining outside with tables spaced 6 feet apart.
"We've been working hard because we don't wanna get people sick," said Lakehouse Restaurant owner Cayman Sinclair, which has recently hosted several big gatherings.
Many restaurant owners worry about their employee’s health and wish there were mandatory facemask requirements for patrons similar to those adopted in Jefferson Parish.
“It could happen today, it could happen tomorrow seven other restaurants over here were all well run and had to shut down,” Sinclair said.
The COVID patient count at St. Tammany Hospital is up 25 percent over last week.
“Right now we have 14 patients in house and all of them are doing OK,” said Dr. Hill.
Though the numbers are climbing Dr. Hill says the death rate appears to be slowing down, as physicians learn more about how to treat a disease, he would like to see disappear.
“If we all wore masks and social distance we be in much better shape than we are now,” Hill said.
The state fire marshal has 200 deputies out responding to COVID-19 social distancing complaints. They say if they're called out for a third violation a business could run the risk of losing its occupational license.
Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere is asking all businesses to ask their patrons to “Mask up” which is required at City Hall.
St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper put out this statement about the spike:
"First and foremost, we want to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We also want to move through into Phase 3 to see our economy keep moving forward. None of us want to move back to Phase 1. I would continue to ask everyone to take responsibility for their part in our recovery and practice what experts are telling us to do. Wear a mask, practice physical distancing, practice personal hygiene and avoid large gatherings. All of us can contribute to our recovery, we have to make the choice to do it."
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.