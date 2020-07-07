Dillard University COVID-19 testing site runs out of tests minutes after opening

“For the foreseeable future, we are going to cut the capacity. There are still clinics that have some capacity, again they’re facing the same issues. The federal standard for how much a community should test is about four to five percent of your population per month. In Orleans Parish that works out to a little over 500 tests a day. We’re currently doing 850 tests a day, so we’re still far above what the recommended standard is,” says Avegno.