Heated debate at council meeting on building moratorium

In a heated exchange Council Chair Dick Gibbs said to President Jewell, “Stop it. You made a statement that was a lie. That it didn’t stop anything. That was a lie.” He was referring to a dredging project Jewell said is behind schedule and over budget. The parish president responded that the public works department would be taking over the project. He also responded, “I’m very interested in all of this grandstanding. You’ve been on this council 12 years. Where has the outrage been then.then?” This statement was also met with loud cheers from the audience.