LSU receives 3 championship rings after perfect season

Perhaps the most poignant feature is inside of the ring, where the text “LSU standard of performance” is engraved. It’s a phrase Orgeron adopted in the spring of 2019, and it’s one that embodies the team as well as any other. That it’s on the inside is not by accident, either. “It was paramount to put that on the inside, because that’s an internal thing,” Ponamsky said. “The standard performance is something that we control inside this building. That’s not something that everyone on the streets sees every single day. There’s a competition amongst everyone on this team, everything that we do, and that’s an internal thing. So for us to be able to put that on the inside and signify with that internal motivation and that internal drive, there’s symbolism in having that on the inside of the ring.”