LSU recruiting continues to soar, despite COVID-19 restrictions

“You wondered what schools it would benefit, not having the visits on campus, not having spring games, when loads of recruits come, not having a spring evaluation for spring football - that’s where a lot of kids can get offers,” said Mike Scarborough with TigerBait. “I think the June camps set everybody back. But I think LSU having a 15-0 national championship season and then, all the early part of the year leading into the NFL Draft pretty much being an infomercial for LSU, LSU clearly is a hot it team nationally. And that was Ed Orgeron’s goal. Something he said years ago he wanted to do. And they keep doing it with flying colors. I keep saying LSU is like the Miami Hurricanes 20 years ago. Where, if they went anywhere in the country and extended an offer, that state school was pretty nervous. And LSU is in that class now with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama ... being able to offer anywhere and have success.”