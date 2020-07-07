LSU recruiting continues to soar, despite COVID-19 restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff continue to roll on the recruiting trail, picking up three verbal commitments since the first of the month.
“You wondered what schools it would benefit, not having the visits on campus, not having spring games, when loads of recruits come, not having a spring evaluation for spring football - that’s where a lot of kids can get offers,” said Mike Scarborough with TigerBait. “I think the June camps set everybody back. But I think LSU having a 15-0 national championship season and then, all the early part of the year leading into the NFL Draft pretty much being an infomercial for LSU, LSU clearly is a hot it team nationally. And that was Ed Orgeron’s goal. Something he said years ago he wanted to do. And they keep doing it with flying colors. I keep saying LSU is like the Miami Hurricanes 20 years ago. Where, if they went anywhere in the country and extended an offer, that state school was pretty nervous. And LSU is in that class now with Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama ... being able to offer anywhere and have success.”
The Tigers received commitments from four-star linebacker Naquan Brown of Virginia on July 1, Zachary four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton on July 3, and four-star defensive end Keanu Koht of Florida on July 4.
The Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 by 247Sports for their 2021 recruiting class with 15 commits.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
Ohio State, Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Oregon are ranked ahead of LSU.
