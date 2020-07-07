Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left a man injured overnight.
NOPD reported the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of Delery Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
