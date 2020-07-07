Metairie school investigates employee possibly connected to racial display

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Kehoe-France school in Metairie is investigating an employee who was implicated in a display of racist speech and social injustice.
“We want to state clearly and unequivocally that Kehoe-France has zero tolerance for such speech, action or ideologies, and we have launched an internal investigation into this matter,” the school said in a statement released on Facebook on Tuesday.
The images that were posted on social media show a fence in Metairie that has “Blue-n-White Lives Matter Too” and “We all matter!” spray painted in different colors.
There is also a racial slur painted on the fence.
Kehoe-France leaders thanked people for reaching out to the school about the matter.
“We will provide updates as soon as possible with the findings of our investigation and any actions taken,” it said in a statement.
FOX 8 has reached out to the alleged employee in question.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.