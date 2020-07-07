Much hotter end to the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain chances will drop dramatically on Wednesday as hot high pressure builds into the area. Temperatures will easily reach the lower and middle 90s for the rest of the week. By the weekend there could even be a few upper 90s in some of the hotter spots. The heat index will reach or exceed 105 degrees at times. Heat advisories may be needed later this week and weekend.
Very little rain is expected for the rest of the week. By the weekend and into early next week there will be a slightly better chance for a few late afternoon storms but not before temperatures reach highs in the middle 90s.
No tropical systems are expected to impact the Gulf over the next five days.
