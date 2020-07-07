Ranking the Saints: #9 Taysom Hill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - He’s the most unique player in the NFL, and his ability to impact the Saints in a multitude of ways is why Taysom Hill comes in at #9 on our countdown.
In 2019, Hill became more than just a jack-of-all-trades gadget weapon; he rose to one of the best players on the Saints roster. Whether it was throwing passes, catching passes, running touchdowns or even blocking punts, Hill became too good to keep off the field. He finished the year with seven total touchdowns and saved his best performance for last when he nearly brought the Saints back in their playoff loss to Minnesota.
The Saints rewarded him with a new two-year contract this offseason. Eventually he could be the heir apparent to Drew Brees, but in 2020, Hill’s special teams role could diminish while his versatility in Sean Payton’s offense should only grow.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.