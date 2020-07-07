Shelby: Another Stormy Day

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the FOX 8 Viewing area through 7 PM.
Similar to the past few days, a few heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s depending on who sees the rain and when.
Wednesday will be a transition day with drier air building in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will decrease from south to north with the best chances moving into Mississippi. An area of hot high pressure will be in place over the area starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. Expect very hot conditions with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Storms will try to return late in the weekend and early next week as the high pressure retreats a bit.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.