State Senator Cleo Fields wants to cancel K-12 school sports for the fall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields wants to ban all K-12 school sports through December.
He says the athletic practices happening now are irresponsible during the pandemic, and he’s calling on the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to step in.
The Senator says there needs to be more rules in place because he believes student athletic activities right now are putting kids at risk.
Senator Cleo Fields wants public school athletics suspended this fall.
Fields fired off his request in a letter to BESE Board President Sandy Holloway. He says right now, the State Department of Education has only released guidelines for the next school year, but he wants BESE to put rules in place.
“Everybody wants to punt the ball. BESE wants to punt the ball to the local school districts so BESE is saying we are going to leave it up to each district. Well, we don’t play games district by district. That’s why we have state championships. All you have to do is say during phase two if you can’t play sports and if the LHSAA wishes to continue, you simply say no personnel and no facilities from the school districts can be used while we are in phase two and phase one. If you do that, you have solved that problem but nobody wants to stand up.”
During a special board meeting next week, BESE is expected to enact emergency minimum standards for schools ahead of the reopening of the classroom, and that’s when BESE tells FOX 8, it will discuss school athletic activities.
For now, BESE says it’s reviewing the letter. Senator Fields says he hopes his letter has forced everyone to pause and come up with some strict rules for the fall.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.