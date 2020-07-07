Tulane official calls behavior of COVID-19 compliance defying students ‘shameful’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dean of students at Tulane University slammed the behavior of students who had parties and large gatherings over the holiday weekend while not practicing social distancing or wearing masks.
“The behaviors of the student hosts and those who chose to attend these parties was disrespectful, selfish and dangerous and not in line with Tulane values. This type of behavior is indefensible and truly shameful,” Dean Erica Woodley said Tuesday. She said students posted images on social media even as news of “super spreader events” were reported across the nation.
Over the weekend, there were 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 reported around the state, 44% of those were ages 29 and under, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“The actions of the individuals over the weekend were very publicly disrespectful to the Tulane University community and to the people of New Orleans, and have the potential to undermine our significant progress against this deadly disease,” Woodley said.
The dean of students went on to lay down guidelines for students who plan to return to school in fall.
“The calculation is simple - If you want to have a residential experience at Tulane in the fall, you have to behave differently. This means, no large gatherings (+15 people), and at all times wearing masks in public spaces, practicing social distancing and washing your hands. We are finishing our complete enforcement plan for the fall, but it is clear that this message had to be delivered immediately. DO NOT HOST PARTIES OR GATHERINGS WITH MORE THAN 15 PEOPLE, INCLUDING THE HOST. IF YOU DO, YOU WILL FACE SUSPENSION OR EXPULSION FROM THE UNIVERSITY. All gatherings, of any size, must observe appropriate social distancing and attendees should wear masks. There is no room for error here. People’s lives depend on your adherence to these rules. They aren’t just nameless, faceless people – they are our people.”
Woodley said she believes students will adhere to the public health expectations of Tulane and the City of New Orleans. Otherwise, the school would not be reopening. She asked students to hold friends and peers accountable. People who are not in compliance can report problematic behavior by using our online report system. These reports are received in real time. They can also call the Tulane University Police at 504-865-5381.
“Do you really want to be the reason that Tulane and New Orleans have to shut down again,” Woodley asked in a poignant question at the end of her email.
