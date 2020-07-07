Versatile Karr defensive tackle Tygee Hill catching the eyes of LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tygee Hill might be listed as a defensive tackle, but has the ability to play sideline-to-sideline. That's a big reason why the rising junior has offers from some SEC heavyweight programs.
“It’s a blessing. Just to even have one offer. To have LSU and Alabama, it’s a big blessing. I know some people wish to have that, and I’m living the dream,” said Karr’s Tygee Hill.
Hill is listed at 6′2″, 280 pounds. But at only 16 years old, Hill has a ton of time to grow into an elite defender.
“He said I can play the 3-tech(nique), 5-tech(nique), I’m versatile. I can play the run and the pass. That’s probably the best thing they like about me, I’m versatile,” said Hill.
Coach Orgeron specializes in defensive line play. So Hill leans on O for guidance at the position.
“He talks about how it’s competitive every day. He always talks to me about stuff I can improve on. What I can do better. I always ask him, ‘you see my last film, where can I do better. Did you like it?’ Always giving me tips and stuff,” said Hill.
Hill’s recruiting is heating up, but his full focus is on the Edna Karr Cougars. They own four state titles in a row, and are shooting for a fifth this fall.
“It makes you be on top of your game. You take one wrong step, someone’s right there to get you. So you always have to be on top of your game. You have to be the best version of yourself every day,” said Hill.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.