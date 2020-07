NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Finally we will start to see drier skies as hot high pressure moves in Rain chances go down to 30% today then near zero for Thursday and Friday As the rain chances go down the temperatures go way up Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s With high humidity around, it will feel more like 104-108 Stay hydrated as you are out and about The tropics remain quiet in our part of the world.