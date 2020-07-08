Dillard University COVID-19 testing site hits quota before officially opening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOLA Ready says the COVID-19 testing site at Dillard University has hit its quota before opening on Wednesday.
The City tweeted out the announcement Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m.
The site hit its quota within five minutes of opening Tuesday forcing many to be turned away.
Each testing site is allotted 150 tests per day in hopes to not overwhelm the clinics the tests are submitted to.
The city reminds residents that the testing site at Dillard University is a walk-up site. When you arrive you are asked to park and then walk to the testing site.
