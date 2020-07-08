Easton WR Casey Cain hungry for a big senior year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At 6′3″, 185 pounds, Easton wide receiver Casey Cain is a big target. For the Eagles, Cain’s best trait, is consistency.
“Casey has been good since he was a freshman. He’s been good in the classroom, good in the community. He’s a great player. It’s his time now to step up and be that senior leader that we need. He’s going to be OK. I was a little nervous in the beginning, because in my opinion he was under-recruited. But some people finally watched some film,” said Easton head coach Jerry Phillips.
The University of Texas was well versed in the receivers’ tape, and that’s where Cain will be going in 2021.
“When I committed, I felt a great deal of relief, because randomly a lot of other schools. I finally got to focus on my next chapter. Because now I have some inner peace,” said Casey Cain.
Cain is a gentle giant when he’s off the field, but get him in-between those white lines, opponents watch out
“When I’m off the field, it’s mostly put my head down and work, work, work. When i get on the field, all that quietness I’ve been holding in, I let it out,” said Cain.
“He has great hands, and wants the ball. He’s kind of quiet, but when he get’s on the field, he turns into that animal,” said Phillips.
