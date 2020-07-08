Family evacuations plans during a pandemic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many of us have prepared for hurricane season the same way for years, even decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic is dictating changes to those plans whether we have to evacuate or if we stay at home.
In the event of a mandatory evacuation for your parish, your typical plan may be to head to a friend or family member’s house, a hotel, or short-term rental.
While you still need to get out of the storm’s way, you may find your options more limited due to COVID concerns.
For example, consider if a person in your family or someone you plan to stay with is immuno-compromised. At least for the early part of the season, short-term rentals and hotels could be limited or banned.
So, we recommend you have a back-up plan or two for where you will go and how you will get there.If you are one to hop on a plane to avoid long car evacuations, that may not be an easy option anymore thanks to fewer flights during the pandemic.
While air traffic is down and flights hard to come by, if you do find one, they could be very expensive.
And finally, the “Hurri-cation” folks. Maybe you don’t like the inconvenience of power outages or blocked roads, so your typical plan is to get out of town even for a mild storm. With limited options out of town, shelter-in-place may be necessary when evacuation isn’t.
For those who haven’t prepared to stay put in the past, if you don’t do anything else, at least do this:
1. Locate a safe room or closet in your home to ride out the storm. Avoid being near windows and consider how high you can get in the event of flooding.
2. Have one week of water and non-perishable food for your family.
3. Have multiple ways to charge mobile phones and tablets in case you lose electricity.
4. Plenty of light sources, like flashlights & lamps... Check the batteries too!
5. Fill medical prescriptions before the storm and have a good first aid kit.
6. Finally, have cash on hand for after the storm if ATMs and credit card machines don’t work.
Now is the time to think through your plan. Don’t wait until it’s too late!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.