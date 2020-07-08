Gov. Edwards to speak for first time since Fourth of July weekend as hospitalizations increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold his weekly press conference Wednesday, following an active Fourth of July weekend and as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals surpasses totals the state hasn’t seen since May.
The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on July 8. You can watch live on WAFB, or in the 9News app.
As of Tuesday, July 7, over 1,000 people were hospitalized with the virus in Louisiana, and the state recorded 61 new patients overnight. Numbers Louisiana hasn’t seen since May 18.
Of over 2,000 new cases reported Tuesday, 19% of them (253) came from the Baton Rouge area.
The majority of new cases daily are being reported in young adults ages 18-29 and through community spread.
