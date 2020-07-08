Hurricane preparations in the time of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A major hurricane continues to be the greatest exisential threat to our way of life in Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The most pressing issue today is what happens if an evacuation is ordered and how will COVID-19 affect our plans.
One local caregiver, Verlisa McKenzie, says planning for hurricane season 2020 is keeping her up at night.
“I’m kind of at standstill. This is not a luxury, this is a need,” she said.
As the sole caregiver for her nearly 83 year-old mother, now bed ridden with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, McKenzie is not sure how she will handle an evacuation. The global pandemic adds another worry.
“I heard there are shelters - Alexandria, Baton Rouge - but special needs shelters. As of now, due to COVID, I’m not sure. And that’s what I’m listening for and trying to research,” McKenzie said.
Colin Arnold, the New Orleans Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, hopes everyone is thinking as intently about their plans now as McKenzie is.
“I think more than any other time, certainly in the time that I’ve been involved in the Office of Homeland Security Operations, people really need to pay attention.”
Arnold says COVID forces adjustments in evacuation planning, but he believes his office and the state can meet the challenge.
“Our messaging will remain the same. We will always encourage people to do the safest thing possible,” Arnold said.
Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Director Joseph Valiente, tells us the procedure will affect assisted evacuations the most.
“So what that means is that we need to allow for more time because that will slow down our processing of the evacuees.”
Valiente said officials will announce mandatory and assisted evacuations 10 hours earlier. Families will be kept together, but if anyone in the group is symptomatic, they will be sent to special shelters.
“Instead of 30 square feet per person, that’ll be expanded to 45 feet per person. They’ll have additional EMS support at those shelters so they could monitor the progress of those individuals. If they show any signs of deterioration, they clearly they’ll be brought to the nearest hospital.”
Valiente went on to say all evacuees and staff will be provided masks and should include hand sanitizer and disinfectant in their emergency bag.Arnold reminded that residents should still have their own plans.
“The COVID-19 landscape has challenges that we are actively looking for those, and what you’ll see as a common trend throughout this if we have to activate the city assisted evacuation, which I would remind is a last resort option for persons who cannot evacuate on their own, that’s obviously the preferred choice is to evacuate on your own.”
McKenzie falls into a grey area where she would like to make the move on her own, but may need some help.
“I know that there are people unfortunately that don’t have a vehicle who are relying on the city-assisted evacuation, and it’s wonderful that they have that they need it. And that’s something that I hope will not cease due to COVID… but what about those who are in the middle,” McKenzie said.
