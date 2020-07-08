Katrina: 15 hurricane seasons later

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This hurricane season marks a milestone anniversary for Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Hurricane Katrina rumbled ashore Aug. 29, 2005 as a strong Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds around 125 mph and a nearly 30-foot storm surge.
It is the first official landfall crossed Plaquemines Parish near Buras, with a final landfall near the mouth of the Pearl River at the Louisiana-Mississippi border.
The storm produced devastating damage across 90,000 square miles, killing more than 1,800 people directly.
It is most remembered for flooding caused by storm surge and levee breeches that brought water as deep as 20-feet in neighborhoods.
The damage prompted a massive Hurricane Risk-Reduction System by the U.S. Corps of Engineers, designed to withstand a 100-year storm risk.
The last major project was completed in 2018.
