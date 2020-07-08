Man shot to death in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man dead.
NOPD says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Airway Street.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification on family.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Raynell Johnson at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
