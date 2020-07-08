Near record heat possible by the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A very strong area of hot high pressure over the Desert Southwest will spread across Texas and Louisiana this week and into the weekend. Rain chances will be near zero and temperatures will soar well into the 90s. The heat index will make it feel like 105 or hotter at times. A couple of days could be close to record highs by the end of the week.
By Sunday and next week a few spotty storms may be possible each afternoon but the rain chances look low. A Gulf breeze may moderate temperatures by the middle of next week and keep highs closer to 90.
No tropical systems are expected to impact the Gulf through the weekend.
