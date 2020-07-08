Ranking the Saints: #8 Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead starts at left tackle for the Saints. Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8
By Sean Fazende | July 8, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 9:25 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints left tackle Terron Armstead’s talent has never been a question. His durability always was. That’s why 2019 was such a crucial year for Armstead and why he comes in at #8 on our countdown.

He only missed one game due to injury after missing twelve the last two seasons combined. His consistent presence made a difference as he masterfully protected the blindsides of Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater.

With a clean bill of health again in 2020, Armstead should help anchor of the best offensive lines in football once again.

