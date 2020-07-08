Shelby: Less Rain, More Heat

Fewer storms are expected today as hot high pressure builds into the area. Spotty storms will be mostly north of Lake Pontchartrain this afternoon.
Very little rain is expected for the rest of the week. Temperatures will easily reach the mid-90s for the rest of the week. By the weekend, there could even be a few upper 90s. The heat index will reach or exceed 105 degrees at times. Heat advisories may be needed later this week and weekend.
By the weekend and into early next week, there will be a slightly better chance for a few late afternoon storms. Temperatures will still likely reach the mid-90s ahead of those storms, though.
No tropical systems are expected to impact the Gulf over the next five days.
