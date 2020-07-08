Sheriff: 10-year-old Slidell girl dies after she was stabbed in neck

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 10-year-old girl died after she was stabbed in the neck early Tuesday (July 7) morning at her Slidell-area residence.
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 900 blk. of Channel Bend in Slidell near Lake Pontchartrain in reference to a child who had been cut on her neck. When deputies arrived at the residence, family members informed them the child had been injured and was unresponsive.
Deputies rendered aide until emergency medical personnel arrived, at which time, the child was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will release an identity and cause and manner of death.
No charges have been filed at this time; however, the investigation in ongoing.
