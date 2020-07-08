Two children hurt after drive-by, triple shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish

WALLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man, a 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old old girl injured.
Police responded to the incident on July 7, at around 9:30 p.m. near West Sixth Street and La. 18 in Wallace.
After investigating the area, police headed towards near La. 18 to Vacherie. They were then flagged down near St. Philip Street by a man injured in a shooting.
The 23-year-old old man had been shot in the back. Officers then found the injured boy, who sustained a gunshot wound to each leg and an arm, and the 13-year-old girl, who was shot in the hip.
Three other passengers were in the vehicle, but they were uninjured.
The vehicle has several bullet holes in the driver’s side and front tire.
The victims were transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge.
The man has been released and the children are in stable condition.
The victims were leaving Amp Circle in Edgard towards Vacherie when someone in a gray Nissan Altima began to shot at them, according to the 23-year-old man. After turning onto St. Philip Street, the suspect fled to an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at 504-359-8769.
Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.