NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Bruce Katz: The change in weather is here from wet conditions to very hot temperatures A big hot ridge of high pressure is moving in from the west and will raise our temps to the 94-98 range Feels like will be in the 104-108 range Stay hydrated and take it easy in the heat This will be the rule through the weekend .....In the tropics, things remain quiet in our part of the world.