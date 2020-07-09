Buddy Taylor takes the QB reigns at John Curtis

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - After four years running the Curtis offense, QB Collin Guggenheim has moved on to play at Army. Now, Buddy Taylor is QB1 for the Patriots.
“Collin Guggenheim taught me to be a better leader. He showed me the offensive footsteps. Coaches they did great helping me. But it’s different with a player on the field. He sees the same things you see,” said junior Buddy Taylor.
Taylor enrolled at Curtis in the 7th grade, so the junior understands the Patriots intricate offense.
“Obviously he’s come up in the program. He’s an excellent athlete. He did get playing time last year. So we’re very confident about him. He’s a smart young man, and he’s a committed kid. He doesn’t mind putting in the extra work, the extra time in the film room. He doesn’t mind working with the coaches off the field a little bit. To get the mental aspect of the game. Make sure he’s on top of that. We’re really confident in him that he’ll do a great job,” said head coach JT Curtis.
The Patriots don’t kickoff their regular season for another two months, but when the time does come, Taylor is ready to roll.
“Yeah I’m going to have nerves going into the first game, but with my coaches and my players, I know they got my back and everything,” said Taylor.
Taylor also excels on the basketball court, he’s the point guard for the Patriots.
